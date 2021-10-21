A YouTube channel created for children was launched Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Gospel for Kids YouTube Channel will “regularly share sing-along videos, ‘Come Draw With Me’ videos, broadcasts and stories from prophets and apostles,” Primary General President Camille N. Johnson wrote in a social media post.

“Our Heavenly Father loves His children so very much,” President Johnson wrote. “Those of us who interact with children can help them feel that love. We hope this new resource for children will bless them with a confirmation that their Heavenly Father knows and loves them.

“I invite you to subscribe to the channel and share these videos with children you know.”

The Gospel for Kids YouTube channel already features several videos. The channel will also soon be available in Spanish and Portuguese, President Johnson wrote.

President Johnson’s two counselors joined her in promoting the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel on social media.

“When my children were young, I was always looking for resources to help teach them about Jesus Christ and His gospel,” wrote Sister Susan H. Porter, who serves as first counselor in the Primary general presidency. “I would have loved to have had access to videos like these, and I look forward to sharing them with my grandchildren.”

The Gospel for Kids YouTube channel has been in the works for many months, Sister Amy A. Wright said in a Facebook post. Wright serves as second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

“We are excited to show you the fruits of our labor!” she wrote. “Gospel for Kids will regularly share exciting videos to aid parents and teachers as they teach children about Jesus Christ.”

The Gospel for Kids app and the Gospel Library children’s collection are among other resources the church has created for children this year.