The location of the Ephraim Utah Temple was revealed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday in a news release.

The site announcement comes about six months after the Ephraim temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson on May 1.

The three-story temple of approximately 39,000 square feet will be built on a 9.16-acre site located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, Utah.

An exterior rendering of the new temple has not yet been released and detailed design plans are still being developed. Project leaders will begin working with city officials on preliminary plans and public documents to be filed in coming months, according to the news release.

A groundbreaking date has not been scheduled.

When completed and dedicated, the Ephraim Utah Temple will serve more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints who reside in the area.

President Nelson said the decision to build a temple in Ephraim came “after much study and prayer,” according to a Church News video.

“These decisions will expand future opportunities for members in this temple district to participate in sacred temple ordinances and at the same time, allow us to preserve the unique classical character and useful life of the historic Manti Utah Temple,” President Nelson said in the video.

There are more than 2.1 million church members attending over 5,200 congregations in Utah, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Beehive State currently has 28 temples that are operating, under renovation, under construction or in the planning stages.

Utah temples in operation:

Bountiful

Brigham City

Cedar City

Draper

Jordan River

Logan

Monticello

Mount Timapanogos

Ogden

Oquirrh Mountain

Payson

Provo

Provo City Center

Vernal

Utah temples under renovation:

Salt Lake

St. George

Manti

Utah temples under construction:

Deseret Peak

Layton

Orem

Red Cliffs

Saratoga Springs

Syracuse

Taylorsville

Utah temples in the planning stages: