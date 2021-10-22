The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will soon perform its first live broadcast in more than a year and a half, the organization announced Friday in a blog post.

“Thanks to the success of The Tabernacle Choir’s COVID protocols and building on its experience singing at the October general conference sessions, the entire choir — as well as the Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square — will perform in-person for the first live ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ program in 19 months!” the blog said.

The first live broadcast will take place this Sunday, Oct. 24. The performance will not be open to the public.

“As we all continue to lean forward, the choir organization is working hard to make sure that this step of in-person singing continues to be successful through our COVID protocols,” the blog said. “It is hoped that as soon as conditions allow, in-person audiences will once again be invited to join the Choir for its performances.”

The choir resumed in-person rehearsal in September and performed at general conference earlier this month.

The live broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” will return with a “whole new look.”

Here’s what will be different:

“The new episodes will include a new opening sequence showing the choir and orchestra logo introduced last year along with a brand new ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ logo designed to complement the choir identity. “The opening musical accompaniment has been enhanced by music director Mack Wilberg. “Watch for the use of the updated choir pipes logo in the lower left position which confirms this is a choir product. “The information text given on-screen for each musical selection will now include names of the composer, lyricist, and arranger for audiences to enjoy. “After each airing, each broadcast will be posted for immediate on-demand viewing online on the Choir’s YouTube channel and Facebook pages.”

Read the full blog post at thetabernaclechoir.org.

The Tabernacle Choir, goodwill ambassadors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, halted all live events in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before September’s rehearsal, the organization had not rehearsed, performed or recorded music.

The choir announced plans to return to rehearsals and performances in July.

Former Utah Gov. Michael O. Leavitt was named as the new president of the Tabernacle Choir in August, replacing former president Ronald B. Jarrett.