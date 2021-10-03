 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13 new temple locations announced by President Nelson as conference closes

By Trent Toone
Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. New temples were announced in the Sunday afternoon session.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Plans to build 13 new temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday at the end of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Renovation of the Provo Utah Temple was also announced.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  • Tacloban City, Philippines
  • Monrovia, Liberia
  • Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Antananarivo, Madagascar
  • Culiacán, México
  • Vitória, Brazil
  • La Paz, Bolivia
  • Santiago West, Chile
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Cody, Wyoming
  • Rexburg North, Idaho
  • Heber Valley, Utah

Before Sunday, President Nelson had announced 70 new temples since becoming the president of the church in 2018.

Last April’s announcement of 20 temples is the most temple locations ever announced at one time. President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples at the April 1998 general conference but did not list specific locations.

