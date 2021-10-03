13 new temple locations announced by President Nelson as conference closes

Plans to build 13 new temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday at the end of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Renovation of the Provo Utah Temple was also announced.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Tacloban City, Philippines

Monrovia, Liberia

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Culiacán, México

Vitória, Brazil

La Paz, Bolivia

Santiago West, Chile

Fort Worth, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Rexburg North, Idaho

Heber Valley, Utah

Before Sunday, President Nelson had announced 70 new temples since becoming the president of the church in 2018.

Last April’s announcement of 20 temples is the most temple locations ever announced at one time. President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples at the April 1998 general conference but did not list specific locations.