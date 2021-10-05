Hayden Holman, a 22-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student from Sugar City, Idaho, collapsed near the finish line of the St. George Marathon and later died last Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

Emergency personnel administered CPR to Holman and were able to get his heart beating again, although he remained unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he ultimately passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2. The cause of his death is unknown, the East Idaho News reported.

“He called (family members) when he was two minutes from the finish line to make sure someone was there to take a picture,” stepmom Karin Holman told the East Idaho News. “But he never showed up.”

Hayden Holman was raised in Idaho Falls and was attending BYU-Idaho at the time of his death. He had recently served a mission in Montreal, Canada, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was married seven months ago. Holman was a former high school wrestler who had a passion for outdoor activities.

Holman’s funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9.

To donate or help with funeral expenses, family and friends have set up GoFundMe and Money Pot accounts.

Holman was one of more than 7,000 runners who participated in the St. George Marathon last week.

One person who donated left a public message on GoFundMe that he also ran in the marathon and passed by when emergency responders were assisting Holman.

“It was very hard to see. Another runner said a nice prayer aloud. I finished our marathon for you, Hayden,” Kirk Walker wrote.