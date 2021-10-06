 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Latter-day Saint temple in Bacolod, Philippines

By Trent Toone
An artist’s rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
An artist’s rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bacolod Philippines Temple will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only. Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the church’s Philippines Area, will preside at the event.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking announcement for the Bacolod Philippines Temple included the release of the temple’s exterior rendering and site location.

The single-story temple will have approximately 26,700 square feet and be built on a 12.3-acre site located on the Bacolod Airport Access Road, north of Buri Road.

A map shows the location of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
A map shows the location of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An ancillary building of approximately 18,000 square feet is also planned for the site. It will include patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center.

The Bacolod Philippines Temple was one of 8 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the October 2019 general conference.

There are more than 805,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,225 congregations in the Philippines, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Bacolod temple will give the Philippines eight temples. There are two operating temples (Manila and Cebu City) and five others announced or under construction. Temples in Alabang, Davao and Urdaneta are under construction. The Cagayan de Oro temple was announced in April 2018 and the Tacloban City temple was announced Sunday at the October 2021 general conference.

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

No. 10 BYU QB depth to be tested against Boise State

By Dick Harmon

Brian Laundrie returned home to put items in a storage unit. His lawyer doesn’t know where it is

By Herb Scribner

California Dreamin’: Utes with L.A. ties can’t wait to play at the Coliseum — and make history

By Jeff Call

Top 20 performances from Week 8 in Utah high school football

By James Edward

Could Kalani Sitake be a hot name during the next round of the college football coaching carousel?

By Brandon Judd

ESPN has removed Sage Steele from programming for a week. Here’s why

By Herb Scribner