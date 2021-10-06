The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bacolod Philippines Temple will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only. Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the church’s Philippines Area, will preside at the event.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking announcement for the Bacolod Philippines Temple included the release of the temple’s exterior rendering and site location.

The single-story temple will have approximately 26,700 square feet and be built on a 12.3-acre site located on the Bacolod Airport Access Road, north of Buri Road.

An ancillary building of approximately 18,000 square feet is also planned for the site. It will include patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center.

The Bacolod Philippines Temple was one of 8 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the October 2019 general conference.

There are more than 805,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,225 congregations in the Philippines, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Bacolod temple will give the Philippines eight temples. There are two operating temples (Manila and Cebu City) and five others announced or under construction. Temples in Alabang, Davao and Urdaneta are under construction. The Cagayan de Oro temple was announced in April 2018 and the Tacloban City temple was announced Sunday at the October 2021 general conference.