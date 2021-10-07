One decade after it was announced and following a one-year delay for COVID-19, the doors of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple are finally opening to the public this week.

Visitors are invited to attend the free open house, which is scheduled to start Saturday, Oct. 9, and run through Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, except Sunday, Oct. 10; Monday, Oct. 11; and Sunday, Oct. 17, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thursday in a news release.

Visitors are encouraged to register in advance at thewinnipegtemple.org to ensure compliance with provincial COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be required in the building.

Many have looked forward to this day, said Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, the second counselor in the church’s North America Central Area presidency.

“We know that the Latter-day Saints in Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario are excited to share this sacred space with their friends and neighbors,” Elder Valenzuela said in the news release. “This is the first temple in the province, and we believe it will be a wonderful addition to the community.”

Following the open house, a devotional broadcast for youth ages 12-18 will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 31, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Grid View The celestial room inside the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The sealing room in the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The instruction room inside the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptistry of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The bride’s room inside the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Manitoba provincial flower, the prairie crocus, is featured throughout the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gold-clad door handles in the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The prairie crocus is featured on a table in the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The recommend desk at the entrance of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Foyer in the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson in April 2011 and ground was broken in December 2016.

The church originally announced open house and dedication dates for the Winnipeg temple on April 20, 2020, with an open house taking place in October of that year, followed by the dedication on Nov. 8. Those dates were postponed on Sept. 1, 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

There are more than 4,700 Latter-day Saints in Manitoba organized into 14 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple will be the ninth in operation for Canada and the 169th for the Church worldwide. Canada’s other operating temples are located in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Cardston and Vancouver.