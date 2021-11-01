The red Giving Machines are back in 10 cities across the United States. Find out where

The annual red Giving Machines are returning this year, and in new locations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday in a news release.

The vending-type Giving Machines, which allow a person to make a charitable donation instead of a purchase, will open this month in 10 locations across the United States.

The annual initiative, organized by the church, encourages all people to follow the Savior’s admonition to “love one another; as I have loved you” (John 13:34). The theme for this year is “Light the World With Love,” and provides opportunities for people to donate to a variety of local and global charity organizations during the Christmas season.

The red machines will open at various times in November and run until Jan. 1 in the following locations:

Las Vegas, Nevada — the Downtown Summerlin Mall, Nov. 3.

Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 18.

Honolulu, Hawaii — Pearlridge Center, Nov. 20.

Orem, Utah — University Place, Nov. 23.

Salt Lake City, Utah — City Creek Center, Nov. 24.

Oakland, California — Temple Hill, Nov. 27.

Gilbert, Arizona — Water Tower Plaza, Nov. 29.

Denver, Colorado — Writer Square, Nov. 30.

Kansas City, Missouri — Crown Center, Nov. 30.

New York City, New York — Manhattan New York Temple, Nov. 30.

This is the first year that Giving Machines will be in Nashville, Oakland and Kansas City.

As in the past, a person can purchase items such as food, clean water, health-care services, shelter, bedding, skills training and educational supplies, with prices ranging from $2 to $500 (depending on location). Chickens, goats, pigs and beehives are also available.

Since 2017, Giving Machines have raised more than $9 million for humanitarian organizations in local communities and across the world.

All donations will go directly to each participating charitable organization. The church will cover all expenses, including credit card transaction fees.

CARE, Church World Service, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF and WaterAid are among the global charities participating this year, as well as more than 40 local charity partners.

More information about the Giving Machines and the Light the World initiative will be available at LightTheWorld.org on Nov. 18.

The church first made the charity vending machines available in 2017.

The giving machines generated more than 52,000 contributions worth over $1.3 million in charitable donations in 2018.

The church expanded the giving machines to 10 cities worldwide in 2019.

The large red vending machines were not used in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, although other service opportunities were available.