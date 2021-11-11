Latter-day Saint missionary injured in New Mexico crash has returned to finish mission

A Latter-day Saint missionary from Idaho who sustained serious injuries in a head-on auto collision that also killed two other missionaries has returned to finish his mission in New Mexico, according to East Idaho News.

Last July, Elder Michael Austin Davis, 20, of Corinne, Utah, and Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, 20, of Miles City, Montana, both died after their Toyota Tacoma collided with a Ram pickup truck while driving on the Navajo Nation Indian Reserve.

A third missionary, Elder Britton Jeremie Berrett, 19, of Roberts, Idaho, survived. He was hospitalized in Albuquerque and eventually returned to Idaho for his extended recovery.

All three missionaries were serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Berrett’s mother, Tracy Berrett, told the East Idaho News that her son returned to New Mexico in September and is doing well.

“We would love to express our thanks to all in the community who showed us so much love and support. It absolutely carried us through that difficult time, and still is!!!” Tracy Berrett told EastIdahoNews.com.

