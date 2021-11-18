Watch: New video signals launch of church’s Christmas 2021 Light the World initiative

A new video featuring a modern Nativity was released Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, signaling the launch of its annual Light the World Christmas initiative.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Light the World with Love,” according to a news release.

“Jesus Christ is the light of the world,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy. “Those who follow Him live with light, joy and hope—even in dark times (John 8:12). As we remember His birth this Christmas season, let us also remember His exemplary life and the things He taught us.”

The new video of a modern Nativity is on LightTheWorld.org. The website and video are also available in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

The website also features a calendar listing daily service ideas. The daily prompts will start on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, and continue for the 25 days leading up to Christmas Day. There will also be a new calendar offering fun ideas for children to participate.

The red Giving Machines, which give people the opportunity to donate to local and global charities, will be stationed in 10 cities across the United States as part of the Light the World initiative.

For more information, visit LightTheWorld.org.