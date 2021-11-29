Registration for RootsTech 2022, considered the largest family history event in the world, is now open, FamilySearch announced Monday in a news release.

The global event is scheduled to be held online March 3–5, 2022. The theme this year is “Choose Connection.” Registration for the virtual-only RootsTech 2022 is free and open to anyone at rootstech.org.

FamilySearch is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

What is RootsTech?

RootsTech offers a forum where people of all ages across the globe can learn from experts about genealogy, discover their family heritage, share memories and make meaningful connections.

The 2022 event will feature a new set of educational classes, new technologies in the virtual expo hall and inspiring stories shared by a new lineup of keynote speakers.

RootsTech 2021, held earlier this year, attracted more than 1.1 million participants from over 240 countries and territories. Organizers expect those numbers to grow in 2022, said Jen Allen, event director for RootsTech.

“RootsTech 2022 is sure to be an incredible experience once again,” Allen said in the news release. “Earlier this year, we organized our first-ever virtual event amid a pandemic —something we never thought would happen. But as we watched the participants come together to provide joyful learning experiences in many different languages, we knew something special was taking shape.”

What to expect at RootsTech 2022

RootsTech 2022 classes will include a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions.

Participants will have opportunities to connect with fellow attendees, speakers, experts and enthusiasts, said Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch.

“We witnessed incredible connections (in 2021) between participants all over the world,” Rockwood said. “As they connected to their homelands, and ultimately to their families, they then connected to each other. At FamilySearch, we choose connection, and we witness every day the ways family history transcends all walls of separation and unites us as the true story of humanity unfolds.”

Will RootsTech remain virtual-only going forward?

Organizers will continue to explore ways of expanding the online experience while also working towards a time when a hybrid model — holding RootsTech in-person and online — can be offered.

“We are busy creating innovative ways to capture and share messages of culture, unity and connection that push the boundaries of what a virtual conference can be,” Allen said. “We can’t wait to share what we’ve got in store.”

For more information, visit rootstech.org.