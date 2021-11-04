 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Letter invites Latter-day Saints, family and friends to annual First Presidency Christmas devotional

By Trent Toone
President Russell M. Nelson waves in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City during the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. At right is President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members, family and friends are invited to watch the First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., according to letter sent Thursday to local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The devotional will feature messages from church leaders and music performed by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person attendance will not be available.

The devotional will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the church’s satellite system. the church’s YouTube channel, BYUtv, Latter-day Saints Channel and other media.

It will also be available for viewing on the church’s website and Gospel Library mobile app after the event, the letter said.

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

The special bonus gift ‘The Chosen’ series is giving to fans this Christmas

By Trent Toone

What do BYU, Utah and Utah State have to play for over the regular season’s final month?

By Brandon Judd

Don’t require dog trainers and boarders to be strictly licensed

By Jen Maffessanti

This Utah company can help you prepare for an emergency with prescriptions, antibiotics and other medications

By JASE Medical

Could another Utah-Oregon Pac-12 title tilt be in the cards?

By Jeff Call

This group will get new stimulus checks in 2022

By Herb Scribner