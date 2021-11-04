Members, family and friends are invited to watch the First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., according to letter sent Thursday to local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The devotional will feature messages from church leaders and music performed by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person attendance will not be available.

The devotional will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the church’s satellite system. the church’s YouTube channel, BYUtv, Latter-day Saints Channel and other media.

It will also be available for viewing on the church’s website and Gospel Library mobile app after the event, the letter said.