What will Christmas on Temple Square look like this year?

Activities will be limited, but Temple Square will be open to the public this Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday in a news release.

There will be some displays and limited lights on Temple Square as construction continues on the Salt Lake Temple renovation and the church follows COVID-19 safety guidelines, but families are invited to walk around parts of the grounds and experience an animated nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

A digital map showing the construction areas of Temple Square was provided in the news release.

Like last year, the church will also provide virtual opportunities for people to experience Christmas on Temple Square.

Christmas plans for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square are still pending.

The church’s newsroom provided a list of this year’s activities:

Christmas lights on Temple Square

Lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings beginning Nov. 26 but will be limited in number due to the ongoing construction.

International nativities will be located near the Assembly Hall, where guests can rest and meditate while listening to Christmas music in the background.

Visitors are required to wear masks and be vaccinated in the eligible age categories for any events on Temple Square. Crowd sizes, as well as COVID-19 conditions, will be monitored during the season and adjustments may be made to these announced plans.

‘Peace on Earth’

“A Christmas nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle: This Christmas season, see an animated nativity projected on the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the first time. This new presentation, entitled “Peace on Earth,” uses shadow graphics, narration and musical underscore to tell the Christmas story in a child-friendly way that adults will also enjoy. Showings begin Friday, Nov. 26 and will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The presentation lasts about four minutes and will alternate between Spanish and English. The images and audio tracks from the presentation will be made available at TempleSquare.org for recreating this Christmas story at home.”

‘Witnesses of Christ’

“Join us Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org to kick off the Christmas season with the musical presentation “Witnesses of Christ.” In this 50-minute tribute to Jesus Christ’s birth, we’ll hear thought-provoking messages and new arrangements of favorite carols performed by the Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers, Daniel Beck and many others. Host David Butler will remind us that as we interrupt the ordinary rhythm of our lives for something holy, we also become witnesses of Jesus Christ’s divinity. ‘Witnesses of Christ’ will be available for on-demand viewing after the event and throughout the Christmas season.”

First Presidency Christmas devotional

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Christmas devotional broadcast on Dec. 5.

Light the World Giving Machines

Light the World Giving Machines will be available at the City Creek Center this year. In previous years, they were located on Temple Square.

Conference Center

The Conference Center is currently open daily to visitors from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Organ recitals will also be offered daily in the Tabernacle.

Stay up to date with happenings on Temple Square at TempleSquare.org.