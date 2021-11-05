A Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil that was completed more than a year and half ago has scheduled new dates for an open house and dedication.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was originally scheduled to be dedicated on May 17, 2020, but this and other events were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new schedule of events, spanning March to May 2022, was announced Friday by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The new dates are as follows:

March 26-April 16 — Public open house (except for March 27, April 2-3 and April 10)

Saturday, May 7 — Youth devotional (also broadcast to all units in the temple district)

Sunday, May 8 — Temple dedication in three sessions, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. (also broadcast to all units in the temple district)

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication. Additional details about the temple dedication will be announced in the future.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was one of two temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson during the April 2013 general conference.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 4, 2017.

The original announcement for the open house and dedication came on Feb. 12, 2020. About a month later, the church announced that events would be postponed until it was deemed safe to host large public gatherings.

There are more than 1.4 million members attending over 2,100 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Rio de Janeiro temple will be the eighth completed temple in Brazil, with dedicated temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and São Paulo. Other temples are under construction in Bélem, Brasília and Salvador, with others announced and in planning stages for Belo Horizonte, East São Paulo and Vitória.