The simple reason the church is going to close all temple cafeterias in 2022

In a move to simplify temple operations, cafeterias located inside temples will permanently close in 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this week in a news release.

“We are grateful for the dedication of church members and employees who have assisted in the operation of temple cafeterias for many years,” said an email sent Friday to Latter-day Saints who serve in the 24 temples with cafeterias.

Cafeterias currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not reopen. The Guayaquil Ecuador and Hamilton New Zealand Temples will require a longer transition period, the news release said.