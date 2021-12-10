Church creates first mission in African nation of Rwanda

One week after creating its 408th mission, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has organized No. 409.

The Rwanda Kigali Mission — the first in that African country — will open in July 2022. It will be the 39th mission in Africa and give the church 409 missions worldwide, according to a news release.

Kigali is the capital of Rwanda and the nation’s city with the largest population. The Rwanda Kigali Mission will be created from three existing missions: the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East, Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi and Uganda Kampala missions.

A mission president and companion for the new mission will be announced in January.

There are more than 750 members attending three congregations in Rwanda, according to the church’s newsroom.

News of the new mission in Rwanda comes one week after the church announced the creation of a second mission in Hawaii, the 408th mission worldwide on Dec. 3.

Before that, the last formation of new Latter-day Saint missions was in November of 2019 when the church created eight missions, including two in Texas, four in Africa and two in South America, the Church News reported.