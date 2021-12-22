 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The impressive dollar amount the Light the World charity vending machines have raised in 2021

By Trent Toone
People stand in front of the Giving Machines in Hawaii.
Mufi Hannemann, left; Maia Green, Sam Green, Jaime Green, children and wife of Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green; Honolulu City Councilmember Augie Tulba and State Sen. Kurt Fevella pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the Giving Machines at Aiea’s Pearlridge Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Nov. 20, 2021.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Light the World Giving Machines are making a difference for those in need.

Since opening in 10 U.S. cities in November, the vending-type machines that allow people to donate to local and global charities have raised more than $3.7 million, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

Approximately 265,000 people have used the machines, which offer items such as food, clean water, health care services, shelter, bedding, skills training and educational supplies.

All donated funds go directly to each participating charitable organization. The Light the World Giving Machines will remain in operation until Jan. 2, 2022.

As of Dec. 21, here are some of the items purchased since the Giving Machines opened:

  • Chickens — 52,000.
  • Beehives — 2,500.
  • Goats — 3,600.
  • Meals for individuals and families — 992,000.
  • Polio vaccines and other immunizations for children — 529,000.
  • Acres of sweet potatoes — 300.
  • Clothing and shoes for individuals — 13,000.
  • Shelter and beds — 4,900.
  • Personal care/hygiene kits — 15,000.
  • Educational materials/services — 16,000.
  • Water pumps — 1,800.
  • Install a well — 800.
  • Rainwater storage tanks — 1,600.
  • Health care, eye care, dental and counseling services — 6,700.
  • Boxes of produce — 9,000.

The news release also highlighted service projects and other acts of kindness inspired by the church’s Light the World initiative in different places around the world, from Latin America to Africa, and Europe to the South Pacific.

Read the full news release at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

