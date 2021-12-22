 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Latter-day Saint missionary who was shot 5 times in Alabama returns home, is released from service

Additional details emerge about the shooting as Elder Michael Fauber continues recovery

By Trent Toone
Elder Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio, a full-time missionary, was shot multiple times last Friday in a meetinghouse in the Birmingham, Alabama, area.
Fauber Family

The full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was shot multiple times while serving in Birmingham, Alabama, was released from the hospital and has returned home this week.

Elder Michael Fauber was discharged from UAB hospital in Birmingham and was released as a full-time missionary as he returned home to Dayton, Ohio, according to The Church News.

The Fauber family expressed their appreciation for their son’s care and safe return in a statement:

“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts and sincere prayers on our behalf. We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle.”

The Church News article includes additional information about the alleged shooter and details about the incident. Police have arrested two suspects in their investigation of the shooting.

Elder Fauber underwent three surgeries to address his injuries, which could have been fatal.

Read the entire story at TheChurchNews.com.

