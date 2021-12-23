Young Latter-day Saint missionary dies in Ivory Coast

A young Congolese missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Sunday in the Ivory Coast, a church spokesman said Thursday.

Elder Tshiama Anaclet Tshiama, 24, of Luputa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, died while serving in the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission, Sam Penrod said in a statement released by the church.

The cause of death is unknown.

Tshiama’s companion woke up on Sunday and found Tshiama unresponsive, Penrod said.

“He was taken to a hospital where he passed away,” Penrod said. “His cause of death remains unknown at this time, but preliminary reports suggest it is the result of an undiagnosed medical condition.”

The spokesman expressed deep sadness on behalf of the church.

“We send our love to Elder Tshiama’s family and to all those who served alongside him during his missionary service and pray they will feel the peace of the Savior’s love during this difficult time,” Penrod said.

