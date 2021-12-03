Why BYU Women’s Conference is taking a year off in 2022 and returning in 2023

BYU Women’s Conference, considered one of the largest gathering of Latter-day Saint women in the world, is taking a year off, Brigham Young University announced Friday in a newsletter.

After two years of digital conferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference held annually for the last 45 years will take a one-year pause in 2022 and organizers will explore options for resuming the conference in 2023.

“We recognize that this gathering has provided women across various demographic groups with an opportunity to hear messages of hope, encouragement and practical advice,” said Renata Forste, BYU’s international vice president with responsibility for BYU Continuing Education.

“We are looking forward to exploring options for a conference in 2023 that can continue to meet these needs,” said Forste. “We invite everyone to visit ce.byu.edu to discover other in-person and online opportunities for personal enrichment, growth and inspiration, including BYU Education Week, scheduled for August 2022.”

Traditionally, BYU Women’s Conference is a two-day event held each spring on the school’s campus in Provo, Utah, with some sessions available via broadcast. Women from all over the United States and 22 countries have participated in the conference, according to its website.

The conference, which started in 1976, is cosponsored by BYU and the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.