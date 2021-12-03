 clock menu more-arrow no yes
With new Hawaii mission, how many missions does Latter-day Saint faith have worldwide?

By Trent Toone
The Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center at dusk. The church has created a second mission in Hawaii.
The Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church has created a second mission in Hawaii.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A second mission is coming to Hawaii in 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday in a news release.

The new Hawaii Laie Mission will open on Jan. 3, 2022 and include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, three young single adult stakes near BYU–Hawaii University, and two stakes in the Laie area.

The announcement means the faith now will have 408 missions worldwide.

Brother Sidney J. and Sister Stephanie R. Bassett have been called by the church’s First Presidency to serve as mission president and companion of the new mission. As part of their responsibilities, they will oversee the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, the news release said.

The number of missionaries assigned to the Honolulu mission includes those assigned to the visitors’ center and many senior missionaries who serve at the Polynesian Cultural Center and BYU–Hawaii. This new mission will allow those serving at the visitors’ center and in the nearby area to have closer contact with mission leaders.

There are more than 75,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 140 congregations in Hawaii, according to the church’s newsroom.

The Laie Hawaii Temple was first dedicated in 1919 and a second temple was dedicated in Kona in 2000.

