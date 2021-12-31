Members and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have joined millions worldwide in mourning the death of prominent faith leader Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The church’s Africa South Area presidency issued a statement of condolence on Friday, Dec. 31, which was posted on the church’s newsroom site, after Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner, died on Dec. 26, at age 90.

“Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Tutu was a fearless opponent of oppression and a prominent leader in the fight against apartheid in South Africa,” said the statement from Elder Christoffel Golden, Elder Edward Dube and Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventies who comprise the church’s Africa South Area presidency.

“Our thoughts and sincere prayers are with the people of South Africa, and all who knew him across the world,” the statement continued. “We honor his lifelong service. His pastoral ministry and inspiring work in promoting peace, reconciliation and human rights will leave an indelible legacy for generations to come.”

Archbishop Tutu was an opponent of oppression and a prominent leader in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. He was the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.

“We affirm our conviction of the soul’s immortal nature and the knowledge that we can join with loved ones after this mortal life has ended. We further testify that the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ opens that pathway to all,” concluded the area presidency’s statement.

“May the comfort and strength that comes through the Savior’s grace be felt by all — especially Mama Leah Tutu and the entire Tutu family.”