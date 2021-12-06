 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Latter-day Saint missionary shot in Alabama shows signs of improvement

By Trent Toone
Elder Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio, a full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio, a full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was shot multiple times last Friday in a meetinghouse in the Birmingham, Alabama, area.
Fauber family

The full-time missionary who was shot multiple times last week in Alabama remains in serious condition but is showing signs of improvement, according to a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, and two other missionaries were with a group of people in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills on Friday evening when an unknown individual entered the building. After interacting with the individual, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times and the shooter fled. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he underwent surgery. No one else was injured.

“Elder Fauber’s condition as of Monday afternoon is serious, but stable and improving,” said Sam Penrod, church spokesman.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and is described as a Black male with a light complexion, about 6-foot-7 and skinny. He is believed to be in his mid-20s, Deputy Chief David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department told reporters in a press conference, according to Al.com.

With the church located in a quiet neighborhood, news of the shooting shocked Barry Sadler, who serves as stake president of the church’s Birmingham Alabama Stake.

“You think of churches as being places of security — a place of peace and worship and where there can be love and kindness and respect — and so, it’s shocking that it has happened,” Sadler told KSL TV. “My heart goes out to Elder Fauber and his family. We would invite all to keep them in their prayers.”

