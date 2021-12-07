 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Church releases renderings, site locations for Latter-day Saint temples in Mexico and South Africa

By Trent Toone
The rendering of the Cape Town South Africa Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior renderings and the site locations for the Querétaro Mexico and Cape Town South Africa temples have been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Both were among 20 temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the end of general conference last April.

Detailed plans for each temple are still being developed and groundbreaking dates have not been scheduled, according to a news release.

Cape Town South Africa Temple

The Cape Town temple will be built at 3 Liesbeek Road, Observation, in Cape Town. Plans call for a single-story temple of 9,500 square feet on a 3.79-acre site, with a meetinghouse and arrival center.

The Cape Town temple will be the third temple in South Africa, joining dedicated temples in Johannesburg and Durban.

There are nearly 70,000 Latter-day Saints attending just under 200 congregations in South Africa, according to the church’s newsroom.

A map showing the location of the Cape Town South Africa Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Querétaro Mexico Temple

The new temple, a two-story structure of approximately 27,500 square feet with a central tower, will be built on a 3.58-acre site at Prolongación Tecnológico Norte 150, Colonia San Pablo, in Querétaro.

A map showing the location of the Querétaro Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

News of the rendering and site location for the Querétaro Mexico Temple comes three months after similar information was released for the Torreón Mexico Temple, which was also announced last April.

The Querétaro Mexico Temple is one of 17 in the country that are announced, under construction or in operation.

A rendering of the Querétaro Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There are nearly 1.5 million Latter-day Saints attending more than 1,800 congregations in Mexico, according to the church’s newsroom.

