Parents of Latter-day Saint missionary shot in Alabama reveal details about incident, his condition

The parents of an 18-year-old Latter-day Saint missionary who was shot multiple times last week in Birmingham, Alabama, are speaking for the first time and revealing new details about what happened to their son.

David and Rachel Fauber of the Dayton Ohio Stake were able to communicate with their son after doctors lowered his sedatives following two surgeries the day after the Friday, Dec. 3, shooting, according to an exclusive interview with the Church News.

“We were just talking about what he had been through and that he wasn’t afraid,” David Fauber said. “He asked me, ‘Am I going to die?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so. Are you afraid?’ He said, ‘No. I know that if I do, I know where I will go.’

“That’s the amazing thing.”

Elder M. Michael Fauber continues to be in serious but stable condition while slowly improving. In the interview, the Fauber family talked about their son’s condition, the miracles they have experienced and the outpouring of love they have received in recent days.

The Faubers said their son underwent three surgeries to address multiple injuries after he was hit by four bullets in the shooting. Two struck him in the right side of the chest. A fifth bullet grazed his head.

The family expressed appreciation to the other missionaries at the scene who administered first aid and a priesthood blessing to Elder Fauber, which helped to slow the bleeding and allowed him to reach the hospital in time.

The Faubers also described how they received the late-night call from their son’s mission president informing them he had been shot, and how they somehow felt a “sense of peace.”

“There were no tears, no fear, no despair,” Elder Fauber’s father said. “Of course, we would prefer for him to live, but if he were to die, he would die serving the Lord.”

Read the full article at theChurchNews.com.