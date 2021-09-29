 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Church completes 3-year redevelopment project around Mesa Arizona Temple

By Trent Toone
An aerial view from the entrance of First Avenue, a historic district of Mesa, Arizona, in May 2021.
An aerial view from the entrance of First Avenue, a historic district of Mesa, Arizona, in May 2021. City Creek Reserve Inc., the real estate arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, restored and remodeled several homes and aesthetically improved the street that leads to the front entrance of the Mesa Arizona Temple as part of a multi-use construction project called the Grove on Main.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After three years, a community revitalization project surrounding the Mesa Arizona Temple is complete, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

While the Mesa Arizona Temple was undergoing a major renovation, City Creek Reserve Inc., the church’s real estate arm, worked with local city officials and others to redevelop homes and property in the area. The project included 240 apartments, 12 townhomes, 70,000 square feet of landscaped open space, ground floor retail space and underground parking.

The project continued on schedule despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the church’s Presiding Bishopric said the project reminded him of a famous line from the 1989 film, “Field of Dreams”: “If you build it, they will come.”

“That’s actually what’s happened here,” Bishop Waddell said in the news release. “We’ve built this. The residents have come. In fact, leasing happened at a faster pace than anticipated. Occupancy is at 100 percent.”

Read the full story on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Mesa Arizona Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 12.

