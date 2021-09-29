191st Semiannual General Conference talk summaries and photos

For the fourth time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its semiannual general conference with a digital-only audience.
However, the 191st Semiannual General Conference, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, features the return of live performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
President Russell M. Nelson opened the conference by speaking to the global faith, which now numbers 16.6 million members around the world. Audiences are following the proceedings via streaming, television or radio services.
The Deseret News is home to the church’s broadcast of all five sessions in addition to photos of the event, talk summaries from TheChurchNews.com and context from each session.
Saturday morning session
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, front right, waves to members of the Tabernacle Choir during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- A small group of conferencegoers are seated in the Conference Center during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Conferencegoers walk near the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- The Conference Center in Salt Lake City is pictured before the Saturday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A small group of conferencegoers are seated in the Conference Center during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Temple Square in Salt Lake City is pictured before the Saturday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the church’s 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Attendees are seated in the Conference Center during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- The Conference Center in Salt Lake City is pictured during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are seated during the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Seating in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City is distanced during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elder Ulisses Soares, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A few hundred invited attendees sing a congregational hymn during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Leaders sing a congregational hymn during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, wave after the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, front left, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, look at conferencegoers after the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. At front right is President Nelson’s wife, Sister Wendy Nelson. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, blows a kiss after the Saturday morning session of 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Saturday afternoon session
- The Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission sustain church leaders during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. President Isaac Kofi Morrison
- Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints raise their hands to sustain church leaders during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A multicultural choir performs in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday afternon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Elders D. Todd Christofferson and Dieter F. Uchtdorf, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talks with his wife, Harriett, prior to the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, enter the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greet each other during the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
