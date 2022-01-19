An Argentine singer and actor has been added the list of keynote speakers for RootsTech 2022, FamilySearch announced Wednesday in a blogpost.

Diego Torres, the winner of three Latin Grammys and several Latin MTV music awards, will share his story of music and family at RootsTech, a three-day online global family history conference originating from Salt Lake City, Utah, that is scheduled for March 3-5.

Torres joins actor Matthew Modine and French baker Apollonia Poilâne as the third keynote speaker announced for the upcoming RootsTech.

As a musician, the talented Torres has released nine studio albums, one compilation and three live albums. He has twice been nominated for Latin Pop Album of the Year at the American Grammys, and has been called “one of the fundamental pillars of the Latin pop movement of this decade,” according to La Higuera.

Torres gained international prominence for his first single “Color Esperanza.” He sang this song in 2003 in a worldwide youth event with Pope John Paul II, which was viewed by more than 1 million people.

As an actor, Torres has had roles in nine movies and was a television actor early in his career.

In addition to singing and acting, Torres is actively involved in charitable causes. He has served as an ambassador for UNICEF and helped to raise money for children in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. He has also worked with other artists to assist the Pan American Health Organization in combating COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Torres is the youngest of five children and was raised in by artistic family. His professional career was greatly influenced by his mother, Lolita Torres, a Argentinian actress and singer.

Torres first played a type of guitar called the charango in a show his mother hosted when he was only 4 years old. He also learned to play the piano at a young age.

He launched his music career at age 17 by starting a band called “La Marca” while also working as a television actor.

Eventually Torres decided his future was more in music. Over the years he has met many musical artists and collaborated with singers such as Juan Luis Guerra and Rubén Blades.

RootsTech 2022 will follow the same online model as it did in 2021. The event will feature internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.

Register for RootsTech 2022 at rootstech.org.