Here’s how much the Giving Machines raised for charity during #LightTheWorld in 2021

More than 300,000 people contributed donations exceeding $5.8 million to feed, clothe and help the poor through red charity vending machines set up in 10 U.S. cities in November through December by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The amount raised in the Giving Machines during the church’s “Light the World” initiative was revealed Monday in a news release.

The church reported the following highlights of the 2021 Giving Machines:

More than 1.7 million meals and 14,000 boxes of fresh produce will feed the hungry.

Nearly 20,000 children will receive essential clothing.

More than 837,000 children will receive a polio vaccine.

More than 80,000 chickens will provide families with long-term nutrition and income potential.

The Light the World Giving Machines — vending-type machines that allow people to donate to local and global charities — have raised $15 million since 2017. All costs, including credit card transaction fees, are paid for by the church, which allows participating charities to receive 100% of all donated funds.

Local and global charities will receive a check from Latter-day Saint Charities in February, the news release said.

Those who participated with the Giving Machines have provided a “loving and unselfish gift,” Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and president of Latter-day Saint Charities, said in the newsroom release.

“We may not always meet the people we help, but we will be forever connected,” she said. “I express sincere gratitude to all who helped make it happen. It’s such a Christ-like gesture to feed, clothe, educate and shelter brothers and sisters. In this simple way we express our love to the Savior and our love to others by following His example of caring.”

The Light the World Giving Machines were featured on The Drew Barrymore Show in early December after being placed at New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Preparations are already underway for the 2022 Light the World initiative and Giving Machines. Locations and dates will be announced in the future.