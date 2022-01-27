Starting today, all Latter-day Saints hired to work at BYU, BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU-Pathway Worldwide will need “to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend.”

The requirement is not retroactive and does not apply to current employees, though they will be invited to opt in to the policy beginning next week, according to information released Thursday by BYU and the sponsor of all five schools, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The updated policy aligns the church universities and colleges with other church employees and applies to all seminary and Institute employees in the Church Educational System.

“The CES institutions are unique among educational institutions. Central to the effort of CES is our mission to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, in the Church of Jesus Christ, and in their communities,” said Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church Commissioner of Education. “No institutional decision is more important to us than the selection of employees, including faculty, as it has the greatest potential to impact our students.”

With the move, BYU and its sister schools again reiterated their faith-based roots long after many other universities and colleges have moved away from their founding by churches and other religious groups or organizations.

Some smaller, faith-based colleges and universities remain committed to religious standards.

Wheaton College, an evangelical school based in Wheaton, Illinois, with a motto of “Christ and His Kingdom,” requires faculty and students to adhere to a Community Covenant that affirms Biblical standards and outlines a standard of Christian living.

BYU is unique, however, because of its size and prestige in academics and sports. For example, BYU’s enrollment is more than 10 times that of Wheaton, which has about 2,900 students.

BYU President Kevin Worthen indicated that CES and university leaders considered church President Russell M. Nelson’s recent teachings about temple worthiness when they decided to align their employees with the church’s.

In a letter to current BYU employees, Worthen invited them opt-in to the updated standard.

“Current employees who are members of the restored Church of Jesus Christ who voluntarily choose to accept this standard will be embracing an opportunity that President Russell M. Nelson referred to in the October 2021 General Conference, ‘Everything we believe and every promise God has made to His covenant people come together in the temple. . . . [The Lord] is providing opportunities for each of us to bolster our spiritual foundations more effectively by centering our lives on Him and on the ordinances and covenants of His temple.’”

President Nelson has been emphasizing temple worthiness for all church members since the start of his administration four years ago. In October 2019, he announced updated questions for temple recommend interviews.

The discussions that led to Thursday’s announcement of the updated policy have been underway for more than a year.

“This update to the employment standard has been planned and discussed by the presidents of the CES institutions for the past 18 months,” BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins said.

“It is critical that each employee represent the mission, values and goals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Elder Gilbert said. “These updates reflect the expectations we have for each employee to continue to engage fully in the spiritual mission that is central to each CES institution. We are grateful to have such remarkable and committed employees.”

Latter-day Saints found worthy to hold a temple recommend affirm to church leaders that they believe in God the Father and Jesus Christ and sustain the prophet and apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ. They also actively attend church, pay tithing and live the Word of Wisdom, which proscribes alcohol and coffee.

A temple recommend remains in force for two years. BYU released a FAQ that said the conjunction “and be worthy to hold a temple recommend” referred to maintaining temple worthiness throughout the two years between interviews.

Until now, BYU has required its Latter-day Saint employees to comply with the CES honor code and BYU’s 1993 Academic Freedom Statement.

The updated policy does not apply to students unless they work at the Provo Missionary Training Center or in the church’s FSY (For Strength of Youth) programs. All students will continue to need annual ecclesiastical endorsements.

Employees who are not church members will continue to be required to adhere to the honor code and the academic freedom policy.

Worthen’s letter to BYU employees said they will be invited to opt in to the policy next week. He referred to late church President Spencer W. Kimball’s 1975 “Second Century Address” about BYU’s future.

“I am grateful every day to be a part of the prophetic development of this university and am confident that as we follow that prophetic path, we will, as President Kimball promised, ‘become the fully anointed university of the Lord about which so much has been spoken in the past.’

President Kevin Worthen’s letter to BYU employees

In 1975, President Spencer W. Kimball described his vision that BYU would become an “educational Everest,” a place where things would be done in a way and at a level unlike anywhere else in the world. He described it as a place that would provide an “education for eternity,” and a place where faculty and students would help roll “back the frontiers of knowledge” while still being grounded in “the vital and revealed truths that have been sent to us from heaven.” President Kimball emphasized that “[w]e cannot do these things except we continue, in the second century, to be concerned about the spiritual qualities and abilities” of all those who work here. Today the Church Educational System is announcing that all new hires at CES institutions who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints must hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend effective immediately. This standard encompasses faith, testimony, sustaining the leaders of the restored Church of Jesus Christ and conduct consistent with qualifying for temple privileges. More information about this adjustment can be found in this news release (Hyperlink to Church/CES news release.) and at this Q&A for BYU faculty, staff and administrative employees. I invite all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who currently teach and work at BYU to commit voluntarily to this same standard of “hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend” that will apply to all new hires. While some may consider this a minor adjustment from our current standard, we believe it will further align us with our mission. Current employees who are members of the restored Church of Jesus Christ who voluntarily choose to accept this standard will be embracing an opportunity that President Russell M. Nelson referred to in the October 2021 General Conference, “Everything we believe and every promise God has made to His covenant people come together in the temple. . . . [The Lord] is providing opportunities for each of us to bolster our spiritual foundations more effectively by centering our lives on Him and on the ordinances and covenants of His temple.” I am grateful every day to be a part of the prophetic development of this university and am confident that as we follow that prophetic path, we will, as President Kimball promised, “become the fully anointed university of the Lord about which so much has been spoken in the past.”

BYU’s FAQs on the new policy

Recently the Church Educational System (CES) announced that all new employees who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a current temple recommend. Church members already working at CES institutions will be invited to adopt this standard voluntarily. More information about this adjustment can be found in this news release (Hyperlink to Church/CES news release.) and in this message from President Kevin J Worthen. Enclosed below are responses to questions employees may have about this updated employment standard. 1. How does this employment standard relate to and advance BYU’s mission? Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church Commissioner of Education, said, “It is critical that each employee represent the mission, values and goals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” The mission of BYU is to assist individuals in their quest for perfection and eternal life. In his fall 2021 devotional address, BYU President Kevin J Worthen, quoting BYU’s mission statement, explained that to “succeed in this mission the university must provide an environment enlightened by living prophets and sustained by those moral virtues which characterize the life and teachings of the Son of God.” The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, has emphasized the importance of temple ordinances and revelation received in temples. BYU can better preserve its commitment to its mission by aligning employment standards with temple worthiness. All new hires who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be required to hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend; all who currently teach and work at BYU will be invited and encouraged to voluntarily adopt this same standard. 2. Why is the Church Educational System (CES) making this adjustment to its employment criteria? By requiring new faculty, staff and administrative employees to hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend, CES schools remain true to their mission statements and anchored to the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ. At BYU, the university’s identity and operating structure flow from its faith-based mission, aims and objectives, as affirmed by its Board of Trustees and sponsoring institution, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU is a faith-based community and always has been. The temple-recommend requirement strengthens the spiritual foundation for employees—individually and collectively—that better enables them to provide a spiritually strengthening experience for BYU’s students. 3. I thought this was the policy all along. What is the difference between the former standard that stated “conduct consistent with qualifying for temple privileges” and the updated standard that states “hold and be worthy to hold a temple recommend”? For most employees who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ, BYU anticipates this will not represent a change because they already hold and are worthy to hold temple recommends. BYU’s employees are known for their commitment to the university’s mission, their devotion to Jesus Christ and their dedicated service in the restored Church of Jesus Christ. Holding and being worthy to hold a temple recommend signifies that a person believes in and adheres to Church doctrine, principles and practices and is worthy to enter the temple. https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/october-2019-general-conference-temple-recommend 4. Why is the conjunction “and” used in the new standard: “Hold and be worthy to hold”? Church members have the opportunity every two years to interview with ecclesiastical leaders and affirm their belief in and adherence to Church doctrine, principles and practices. A temple recommend becomes effective when the member and the ecclesiastical leaders all sign it. Use of the word “and” emphasizes the fact that employees need to renew their temple recommends every two years and also maintain their worthiness to hold the temple recommend at all times. 5. What is the process for existing faculty, staff and administrative personnel to adopt the new requirement? Employees will receive an email the week of January 31, 2022, with a link to a website where they can voluntarily opt in. Employees will also receive personal invitations to adopt the new requirement at annual faculty stewardship interviews and annual performance interviews for administrative and staff personnel. 6. Will a current faculty member or employee be terminated if they choose not to adopt the employment standard of holding and being worthy to hold a temple recommend? No. Current faculty and personnel will be invited to adopt the new standard, but it will be their choice. BYU’s existing employment standards, including the requirement that employees who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ “accept as a condition of employment the standards of conduct consistent with qualifying for temple privileges,” will continue to apply to employees who decline to adopt the temple-recommend standard. https://policy.byu.edu/view/personnel-conduct-policy 7. Does this standard also apply to part-time personnel and adjunct faculty? Yes. Each employee at BYU has an important role to play in accomplishing the university’s mission 8. Do student employees fall under this category? The standard will apply to student employees who work at the Missionary Training Center and who work at the Church of Jesus Christ’s FSY programs. All other student employees will not fall under this standard. All students will continue to need an annual ecclesiastical endorsement.

Clarification: The initial headline on this story read “BYU, other Latter-day Saint schools will require temple recommends for new hires.” The requirement will be for new Latter-day Saint hires.