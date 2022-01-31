 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Groundbreakings announced for Lindon Utah, Farmington New Mexico Temples

By Trent Toone
An artist’s rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.
An artist’s rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has scheduled the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony for April 30.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Lindon Utah and Farmington New Mexico temples, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lindon Utah Temple on Saturday, April 23.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, April 30.

Both events will be by invitation only. Additional details will be provided in the future.

Lindon Utah Temple

The Lindon Utah Temple was one of six new temple sites announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the church’s October 2020 general conference.

Less than three months later, the church announced the Lindon temple site on Dec. 21, 2020. The three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet will be located near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

The site of the future Lindon Utah Temple, near 800 East Center Street, is pictured in Lindon on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
The site of the future Lindon Utah Temple, near 800 East Center Street, is pictured in Lindon on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Lindon temple’s exterior rendering was released in June 2021.

The Lindon temple will join seven temples in the state that are under construction:

An exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. A date for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple has been scheduled in April.
An exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. A date for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple has been scheduled in April.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

These three temples have been announced:

Utah currently has 17 dedicated temples, with 14 operating, and three — the Salt Lake, Manti and St. George temples — closed for major renovations.

There are more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints attending over 5,200 congregations in Utah, according to the church’s newsroom.

A map shows the location of the Lindon Utah Temple.
A map shows the location of the Lindon Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Farmington New Mexico Temple

The Farmington New Mexico Temple was one of 20 new sites for temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2021 general conference.

The location and construction plans for the Farmington New Mexico Temple were released on June 23, 2021. The new temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site located at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. Construction plans show a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet with a meetinghouse on-site.

An exterior rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple was released on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Farmington temple will join Albuquerque as the church’s second temple in New Mexico.

There are nearly 70,000 members in New Mexico attending 135 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

A map shows the location of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.
A map shows the location of the Farmington New Mexico Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple on April 30.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

The FDA just fully approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Herb Scribner

Is Salt Lake City a good city for cheese lovers?

By Herb Scribner

Here are the highest paying jobs in every state

By Herb Scribner

Jazz struggle to ignore emotions after Joe Ingles injury in loss to Timberwolves

By Sarah Todd

Employment in the West: Which states pay the most?

By K. Sophie Will

The radical reasonableness of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer

By Alan Hurst