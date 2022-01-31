Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Lindon Utah and Farmington New Mexico temples, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lindon Utah Temple on Saturday, April 23.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, April 30.

Both events will be by invitation only. Additional details will be provided in the future.

Lindon Utah Temple

The Lindon Utah Temple was one of six new temple sites announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the church’s October 2020 general conference.

Less than three months later, the church announced the Lindon temple site on Dec. 21, 2020. The three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet will be located near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

The Lindon temple’s exterior rendering was released in June 2021.

The Lindon temple will join seven temples in the state that are under construction:

These three temples have been announced:

Utah currently has 17 dedicated temples, with 14 operating, and three — the Salt Lake, Manti and St. George temples — closed for major renovations.

There are more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints attending over 5,200 congregations in Utah, according to the church’s newsroom.

Farmington New Mexico Temple

The Farmington New Mexico Temple was one of 20 new sites for temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2021 general conference.

The location and construction plans for the Farmington New Mexico Temple were released on June 23, 2021. The new temple will be built on a 6.62-acre site located at the intersection of College Boulevard and Windsor Drive. Construction plans show a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet with a meetinghouse on-site.

An exterior rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple was released on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Farmington temple will join Albuquerque as the church’s second temple in New Mexico.

There are nearly 70,000 members in New Mexico attending 135 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.