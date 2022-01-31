The doors of the Washington D.C. Temple will soon reopen for public tours after closing in 2018 for a major renovation and subsequent delays due to COVID-19.

This will be the first opportunity for the public to walk through the Washington D.C. Temple, a prominent landmark along the Capital Beltway in Kensington, Maryland, since it was dedicated in 1974.

The Washington D.C. Temple is scheduled to be rededicated on Aug. 14.

Here is how to attend the Washington D.C. Temple open house in 2022:

When is the Washington D.C. Temple open house?

The open house will begin April 28 and be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, excluding Sundays. Tours will continue until August.

How do I get tickets to the Washington D.C. Temple open house?

The open house is free and tickets are not required, but “parking and shuttle tickets are required in order to access the parking lot or use the metro shuttle,” according to dctemple.org.

“On-site parking is limited at the temple. It is important that you reserve your free, timed-entry ‘Parking Ticket’ in order to access the temple open house. Without it, your vehicle cannot access the Temple grounds,” the website said.

Guests can also take a shuttle from Forest Glen Metro Station (weekday evenings and Saturdays). Shuttle tickets are required, free and available through dctemple.org.

Individual entry for the open house by foot, public transit, taxi, bike, Lyft, Uber, etc., does not require a tour ticket.

A list of frequently asked questions and other open house information is available at dctemple.org.