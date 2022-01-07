The ‘Jeopardy!’ episode when Ken Jennings provided the correct name of the church

During a recent episode of “Jeopardy!”, a contestant selected a clue that spotlighted the correct name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The category was “Religion” for $400: “In 2018, the Mormon or LDS Church announced a course correction to stress the full name that mentions the Savior.”

One contestant quickly hit the buzzer: “What is The Church of Latter-day Saints?”

“No,” said Ken Jennings, the show’s host and a member of the church.

“What is The Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ?” the second contestant said.

“No, but you were closer,” Jennings told the second contestant. “It was The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Everything in @KenJennings’ life lead to this moment: pic.twitter.com/oiTtd9Nut6 — Hal R. Boyd (@halrobertboyd) January 7, 2022

As a devout Latter-day Saint, Jennings was in a unique position to provide the correct answer.

The church launched a major effort to use the full name of the church instead of nicknames or abbreviations in August 2018. The church changed the names of businesses, websites and issued a new style guide.

President Russell M. Nelson urged members to use the correct name of the church, saying it was “Not negotiable” in the October 2018 general conference. He said his emphasis on the full name is not a name change, not re-branding, not cosmetic, not a whim and not inconsequential.

“Instead it is a correction,” he said. “It is the command of the Lord.”