 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

These 6 Latter-day Saint apostles will address young adults around the globe this Sunday

By Trent Toone
Six Latter-day Saint Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak to young adults this weekend.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf (from top left), Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen (bottom left), Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Dale G. Renlund will stream independent messages to areas representing all six major continents on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a unique new event, six Latter-day Saint apostles will open the new year by streaming religious messages in a multitude of languages to different areas of the world this weekend.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Dale G. Renlund, all members of Quorum of Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are scheduled deliver spiritual messages to young adults ages 18-30 who are both married and single on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to a news release.

These devotional messages will be available in more than 30 languages on YouTube or the church’s Live Broadcast web page, ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts.

Church leaders presented a similar series of devotionals for young adults last year, but they were scheduled on various dates over a two-month span. This year it will all transpire in one day.

Some apostles will be accompanied by their wives, other general authorities or general church leaders during the event.

Here is a list of the speakers, the devotional’s broadcast times, YouTube links and other relevant information.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Elder Uchtdorf, joined by his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, will speak to young adult members in the church’s Asia and Pacific areas with his message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Manila, Philippines, on YouTube or the church’s Live Broadcast page. The broadcast will be available on YouTube following the livestream, according to the church’s newsroom.

Sister Harriet Uchtdorf and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf hold hands prior to speaking at BYU Education week.
Sister Harriet Uchtdorf and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hold hands prior to Elder Uchtdorf delivering the keynote address at BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Elder Cook will address young adult members in the church’s Europe, Africa and Middle East areas. His message will be available in English, German, Italian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Dutch, Hungarian, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, Croatian, Russian, Romanian, Slovenian, Czech, Albanian and Polish.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, as well as Elder Marcus B. Nash and Elder Gary B. Sabin, both General Authority Seventies.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Frankfurt, Germany, on YouTube or the Church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, you can also watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more on the church’s newsroom.

Sister Mary Cook and husband Elder Quentin L. Cook walk on the Notre Dame campus.
Sister Mary Cook and husband Elder Quentin L. Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, walk near the Notre Dame Golden Dome during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

Elder Christofferson will speak to Portuguese-speaking members in the church’s Brazil, Africa and Europe areas and be joined by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1  p.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in São Paulo, Brazil, and other Portuguese-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the Church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, greet a student.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, greet student Jhouleen Bravo prior to speaking at a Ensign College devotional held in the Church Office Building auditorium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Elder Andersen will speak to Spanish-speaking members in Latin America areas and Spain. He will be joined by Elder Valeri V. Cordón, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Watch the livestream in Spanish on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Mexico City, Mexico, and other Spanish-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands with Mayavel Amado.
Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands with Mayavel Amado as he and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet participants in a Face to Face event for single adults age 31 and older on the Logan Utah Temple grounds in Logan on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Elder Rasband will speak to the North America areas of the church. His remarks will also available in ASL. He will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Melanie T. Rasband, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine C. Gilbert.

Watch the livestream on YouTube in English or American Sign Language or on the church’s Live Broadcast page in English or ASL on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. The broadcast will also be available later on YouTube in English and ASL. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak to missionaries.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, talk with missionaries prior to a missionary broadcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Elder Renlund will direct his remarks to French-speaking Latter-day Saint young adults in the church’s Canada, France, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific areas.

He will be joined by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Lucie Kyungu.

Watch the livestream in French on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9  a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Paris, France, as well as other French-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the church’s Live Broadcast page. The broadcast will also be available later on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, look at a screen as they are joined on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Church office building in Salt Lake City by Sister Lucie Kyungu and Elder Alfred Kyungu, of the Seventy, to record message for a devotional in the French language.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

Here’s what’s at stake when BYU hosts Saint Mary’s on Saturday

By Jeff Call

2024 GOP National Convention in Salt Lake City? Donald Trump running for president? It could happen

By Dennis Romboy

Salt Lake County orders mask mandate

By Lisa Riley Roche

Family found after Utah County asked for help in identifying decades-old remains

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Legalized sports gambling hurts the workforce

By Readers' Forum

Railway will be a boost to the Uinta Basin economy

By Readers' Forum