In a unique new event, six Latter-day Saint apostles will open the new year by streaming religious messages in a multitude of languages to different areas of the world this weekend.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Dale G. Renlund, all members of Quorum of Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are scheduled deliver spiritual messages to young adults ages 18-30 who are both married and single on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to a news release.

These devotional messages will be available in more than 30 languages on YouTube or the church’s Live Broadcast web page, ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts.

Church leaders presented a similar series of devotionals for young adults last year, but they were scheduled on various dates over a two-month span. This year it will all transpire in one day.

Some apostles will be accompanied by their wives, other general authorities or general church leaders during the event.

Here is a list of the speakers, the devotional’s broadcast times, YouTube links and other relevant information.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Elder Uchtdorf, joined by his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, will speak to young adult members in the church’s Asia and Pacific areas with his message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Manila, Philippines, on YouTube or the church’s Live Broadcast page. The broadcast will be available on YouTube following the livestream, according to the church’s newsroom.

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Elder Cook will address young adult members in the church’s Europe, Africa and Middle East areas. His message will be available in English, German, Italian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Dutch, Hungarian, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, Croatian, Russian, Romanian, Slovenian, Czech, Albanian and Polish.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, as well as Elder Marcus B. Nash and Elder Gary B. Sabin, both General Authority Seventies.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Frankfurt, Germany, on YouTube or the Church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, you can also watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more on the church’s newsroom.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

Elder Christofferson will speak to Portuguese-speaking members in the church’s Brazil, Africa and Europe areas and be joined by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Watch the livestream on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in São Paulo, Brazil, and other Portuguese-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the Church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Elder Andersen will speak to Spanish-speaking members in Latin America areas and Spain. He will be joined by Elder Valeri V. Cordón, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Watch the livestream in Spanish on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Mexico City, Mexico, and other Spanish-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the church’s Live Broadcast page. Following the livestream, watch the broadcast on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Elder Rasband will speak to the North America areas of the church. His remarks will also available in ASL. He will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Melanie T. Rasband, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine C. Gilbert.

Watch the livestream on YouTube in English or American Sign Language or on the church’s Live Broadcast page in English or ASL on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. The broadcast will also be available later on YouTube in English and ASL. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Elder Renlund will direct his remarks to French-speaking Latter-day Saint young adults in the church’s Canada, France, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific areas.

He will be joined by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Lucie Kyungu.

Watch the livestream in French on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. MST, and 5 p.m. in Paris, France, as well as other French-speaking areas or regions on YouTube or on the church’s Live Broadcast page. The broadcast will also be available later on YouTube. Learn more at the church’s newsroom.