The future locations of Singapore’s first Latter-day Saint temple and California’s 10th were announced Monday by leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ.

The Singapore Temple will be built on 1 acre on Pasir Panjang Road. The Modesto California Temple will be built next to a church meetinghouse at 4300 Dale Rd. in Modesto.

The church’s news release on Monday repeatedly used the name Singapore Temple. Previously, the church has referred to it as the Singapore Republic of Singapore Temple.

The announcement did not include dates for groundbreaking ceremonies or renderings of the exterior designs.

The church has had a presence in Singapore, a sovereign island city-state, for 54 years but has no temple there. In 2019, President Russell M. Nelson visited Singapore and said he prayed for a day when church members there would have their own temple.

The closest operating temples of the church are 1,500 miles away in Manila and Cebu City, Philippines, and 1,600 miles away in Hong Kong.

He announced plans for the Singapore Temple during the church’s April 2021 general conference.

The church also has temples under construction in Cambodia and Thailand.

Where will the Singapore Temple be built?

The exact address of the Singapore Temple will be 233 Pasir Panjang Road. The church plans to construct a two-story building of approximately 18,000 square feet.

The church will build a meetinghouse on the site that will include what the news release called an arrival center for the temple.

There are about 3,400 Latter-day Saints in Singapore, according to the church.

The future location of the Singapore Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Where will the Modesto California Temple be built?

The Modesto California Temple will be built on 17.63 acres. Plans anticipate a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

President Nelson announced plans for a temple in Modesto during the church’s April 2022 general conference.

The church has temples in Oakland, Sacramento, Yuba City (known as the Feather River temple), Fresno, Los Angeles, Redlands, Newport Beach and San Diego. A temple is under construction in Yorba Linda.

There are more than 730,000 Latter-day Saints in California in approximately 1,200 congregations.

