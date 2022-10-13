A cyber attack breached some Latter-day Saint member data. Here’s what we know

A suspected state-sponsored cyberattack on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March successfully obtained the personal data of some church members, employees and contractors, but law enforcement authorities believe the risk to individuals is low, the church said in a release Thursday.

The breach did not include banking information or donation history, the church said.

The church is notifying those affected by email. It also is providing phone numbers people can call with questions about the breach. (See below.)

“We have no indication that any of your personal data has been misused or published,” according to the church release. “We recommend that you remain vigilant about the security of your personal data by monitoring your personal accounts, frequently changing passwords, selecting strong and different passwords for every account and taking action on any suspicious activity. You should promptly report to law enforcement authorities any fraudulent activity, scam or identity theft.”

The breach occurred on March 23, but federal investigators asked the church not to release information about the cyber assault while their investigation was underway. Law enforcement authorities lifted that request Wednesday, the release said.

“U.S federal law enforcement authorities suspect that this intrusion was part of a pattern of state-sponsored cyberattacks aimed at organizations and governments around the world that are not intended to cause harm to individuals,” the church statement said.

The stolen data included personal information that church members or employees provided to the church, including basic contact information such as a person’s username in the system, membership record number, full name, gender, email address, birthdate, mailing address, phone number and preferred language, the release said.

The church’s statement came amid frequent headlines about cyber attacks, including state-sponsored cyber assaults.

On Monday, an attacker within the Russian Federation attacked some of the largest U.S. airports, ABC News reported.

On Thursday, a cyberattack forced the closure of an Australian insurer, which took its systems offline and halted trading on its shares. Attackers breached the data of 10 million customers of an Australian bank late last month, Reuters reported.

The city of Tucson, Arizona, recently reported a May attack that compromised the information of 123,500 people. The city worked with forensic experts to investigate the incident. The city reported the attack this fall after the investigation ended, according to SecurityAffairs.co.

“We take protecting the personal data entrusted to us seriously and are taking every action to keep your information safe,” the church said. “We have been working with external forensic experts, U.S. federal law enforcement and other cybersecurity professionals to investigate the incident and further enhance the security of church systems.”

The church’s full statement follows: