“The Chosen,” a faith-based series on the life of Jesus Christ, has launched its official trailer for Season 3.

The nearly 3-minute trailer was listed as the No. 1 trending video on YouTube after it was posted Monday and has already received more than 600,000 views.

The new trailer comes about one month before the first two episodes of Season 3 open in movie theaters on Nov. 18.

The theme for Season 3 comes from New Testament scripture — “Come to me, you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest,” show creator and director Dallas Jenkins wrote in the video’s description.

“That’s the theme of Season 3, and man, that applied to those of us making the show as well,” Jenkins wrote. “It’s taken a long time for Season 3 to get here, and believe me, it wasn’t by choice. From supply chain issues affecting our construction, to Covid delays, to weather, the making of Season 3 for sure made us weary and heavy-laden. We don’t get to escape the themes of each season.”

As fans watch the trailer, Jenkins believes the wait will be worth it. The first two episodes will have a limited run in theaters before they hit the show’s free streaming platform. The remaining episodes will launch weekly on the apps in December, Jenkins said.

Ticket information is available at angel.com.

Jenkins encourages fans to watch Seasons 1 and 2 so they understand what is happening at as Season 3 begins.

“Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off (you should watch that season if you haven’t — I promise Season 3 will make more sense), with Jesus delivering the most famous sermon in history,” Jenkins wrote. “What follows are the consequences of living out his teachings. The world changes because of this sermon, and the believers in (and enemies of) Jesus increase exponentially. This creates confusion, chaos, and yes, doubt, and we don’t gloss over any of that in this season. I assure you, you’re going to see some tough questions asked that you’ve no doubt experienced yourself. But ... He gives rest.”

Jenkins concludes his message by thanking fans for their patience with Season 3.

“The good news is, while you’ve been waiting, literally tens of millions of people around the world have discovered ‘The Chosen,’ and we are optimistic Season 3 will enlarge this movement even more. Be sure to watch this entire trailer for all the info you’ll need to experience Season 3. More to come!”