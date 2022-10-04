Yom Kippur: What’s the meaning of this Jewish holy day?

Yom Kippur is considered “the most solemn of Jewish religious holidays,” according to Britannica. This holy day is the Day of Atonement — Jewish people seek forgiveness for their sins and to reconcile themselves to God. Here’s what you need to know about the holiday.

When is Yom Kippur 2022?

Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Oct. 4 and concludes at sunset on Oct. 5.

What is Yom Kippur?

CNN reported that Yom Kippur is the conclusion of Rosh Hashana, which is a period of 10 days of religious observation that begins with the Jewish New Year. Yom Kippur is a day of fasting, which is why practitioners will often say “easy fast” to one another on that day as a greeting.