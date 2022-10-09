Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 
Faith U.S. & World World & Nation

What does the Bible say about faith?

The Bible has many verses about faith. Here’s what some of those verses say

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE What does the Bible say about faith?
merlin_1693952.jpg

Bible at the public Bible reading at the Utah state Capitol with many community and religious leaders reading favorite passages from the Bible for National Bible Week. Salt Lake City has been selected by the National Bible Association as the National Bible City of 2013 and with this honor, the National Bible Association will host several interfaith Bible-themed events in the city, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Salt Lake City.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

Faith in God and faith in Jesus Christ are topics that percolate throughout the Bible. The Bible has much to say about what faith is and why it is important to have faith in a variety of different circumstances. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

The idea that faith is trusting in God, even when it’s unclear what will happen, is a theme throughout the Bible. Here are some verses that discuss what faith means.

What does the Hebrew Bible say about faith?

  • Proverbs 3:5-6 reads, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
  • Deuteronomy 31:8 advises the reader to not be afraid of what might happen because God will not fail them or leave them behind.
  • Joshua 1:9 reads, “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

What does the New Testament say about faith?

  • 2 Corinthians 5:7 describes how the reader can use faith instead of sensory experiences.
  • 1 Corinthians 13:2 reads, “And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.”
  • Hebrews 11:11 recalls a story from the Hebrew Bible where Sarah, the wife of Abraham, could not have children. “Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised.”
Next Up In Faith
President Nelson dedicates site of Heber Valley Utah Temple
‘The Chosen’: See 30 photos from a tour and learn about the show’s new Texas set
Here’s when ‘The Chosen’ will release the first two episodes of Season 3
What BYU-Notre Dame games mean to this Utah Catholic
The role prayer and faith played in Aaron Judge becoming the A.L. home run king
The religion cases to watch in the Supreme Court’s new term