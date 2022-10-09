What does the Bible say about faith?

Faith in God and faith in Jesus Christ are topics that percolate throughout the Bible. The Bible has much to say about what faith is and why it is important to have faith in a variety of different circumstances. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

The idea that faith is trusting in God, even when it’s unclear what will happen, is a theme throughout the Bible. Here are some verses that discuss what faith means.

What does the Hebrew Bible say about faith?

Proverbs 3:5-6 reads, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Deuteronomy 31:8 advises the reader to not be afraid of what might happen because God will not fail them or leave them behind.

Joshua 1:9 reads, “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

What does the New Testament say about faith?