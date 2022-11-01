How the sports world is tackling antisemitism

Athletes and sports fans are sharing support for the Jewish community after recent scandals involving rapper Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving thrust antisemitism into the national spotlight.

By arranging visits to Holocaust museums and otherwise boosting awareness of the many forms antisemitism can take, activists hope to combat harmful stereotypes and make the country a safer place for Jews.

“It’s so important that we’re able to take a stand,” said Lindsay Haimm, who was part of a group of Brooklyn Nets’ fans who wore “Fight antisemitism” T-shirts and sat in the front row at Monday’s Nets-Pacers game, to NBC News.

What did Kanye West do?

Many of the new initiatives tied to antisemitism were sparked by West, who goes by Ye. He’s facing an intense backlash after sending antisemitic tweets last month and then bragging about being able to get away with it on a recent podcast.

After a public outcry, several big-name companies, including Adidas, broke off their partnerships with the rapper. Additionally, at least two high-profile athletes announced their departure from West’s marketing agency, Donda Sports, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind,” said Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in an Oct. 25 statement.

Kyrie Irving’s controversial tweet

The scandal surrounding West’s antisemitic comments intensified reactions to Irving’s own controversy, which stems from an Oct. 27 tweet.

On that day, the Brooklyn Nets player took to Twitter to praise a movie widely understood to be antisemitic. He then defended his actions when facing pushback from reporters.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me,” he said on Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

Irving finally deleted the tweet on Sunday after Nets owner Joe Tsai criticized it and the NBA released a statement condemning hate speech, the article said.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions,” the NBA’s statement said.

Fans respond to Kyrie Irving’s tweet

The drama surrounding Irving was impossible for Nets fans to ignore on Monday night thanks to Haimm and others who wore “Fight antisemitism” shirts to the game.

“The fans in matching shirts could not have been more visible near half-court at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, sitting between the scorers’ table and the Indiana Pacers bench,” NBC News reported. “TV viewers could clearly see the visual protest in nearly every Pacers’ possession of the first half and almost all Nets shots in the final 24 minutes of play.”

Fans in matching “Fight antisemitism” shirts watch a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh, Associated Press

Haimm told NBC News that the group did not want the shirts to be seen as an attack on Irving, but, instead, as a protest against antisemitism in general.

She noted that Irving briefly met with the group after the first quarter, and that they all had a “cordial” conversation.

Athletes visit Holocaust museums

Other athletes and sports fans have responded to recent discussions of antisemitism by arranging trips to Holocaust museums.

For example, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum brought a group of kids from the L.A. Boys and Girls Club with him to a Holocaust museum, where they were able to meet with a Holocaust survivor, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“Something that struck Tremayne Anchrum deeply this afternoon were stories of people who helped others amid atrocities and at great personal risk. He said it meant a lot to him to see kids also learn about those stories — to speak to people who are alive today because of helpers,” Rodrigue tweeted.

Similarly, University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker announced that he would bring the Michigan football team to a Holocaust museum after the season ends. The plan was hatched after Michigan running back Donovan Edwards retweeted an antisemitic tweet involving Kanye West. (Edwards has since apologized.)

“Donovan is a good kid who made a mistake,” Acker tweeted, noting that he’s “thrilled” to have the opportunity to raise awareness of “where hate speech leads.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft funds commercial on combatting hate

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his foundation, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, responded to recent controversies by airing an ad on rising hate against the Jewish community during the first quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game.

The ad encouraged NFL fans — and all Americans — to support Jews and combat antisemitic statements and actions.

“We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country. I have committed tremendous resources toward this effort and am vowing to do more. I encourage others to join in these efforts. My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate,” Kraft said in a statement.

