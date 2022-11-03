The number of cities with “Giving Machines” will more than double this Christmas season as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expands its campaign to raise money for charities through humanitarian vending machines.

More than twice as many charities will receive donations, too, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Giving Machines in 10 cities last year raised nearly $6 million. The church distributed the money to more than 45 charities.

This year, the machines will be deployed in 20 cities. New mobile Giving Machines will visit an additional eight cities. (See full list below.) More than 125 charities will benefit.

The vending machines offer unique gifts like beehives and livestock and child vaccines. Users purchase the gifts, and the money goes to charities that provide food, educational and health supplies and other aid to people around the world.

Other Giving Machine items include groceries, meals, fresh water, beds, farming equipment, medical care and job training.

Last year in the machines at Rockefeller Center in New York City, donors could choose to pay to provide a month’s worth of meals, two scarves, a weekly Metro card, a Passover meal for two people, two basketballs or three Hebrew-English Bibles, among other options.

Light the World Giving Machines made their debut at New York City’s Rockefeller Center near its iconic Christmas tree on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has organized the human vending machine donations to help those in need around the world since 2017. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Giving Machines are part of the church’s annual Light the World initiative encouraging people to consider who needs their light during the Christmas season.

Machines will be stationed in 20 cities in six countries:



Brisbane, Australia.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Cebu City, Philippines.

Denver, Colorado.

Glendale, Arizona.

Gilbert, Arizona.

Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Houston, Texas.

Kansas City, Missouri.

Las Vegas, Nevada.

Manila, Philippines.

Mexico City, Mexico.

Nashville, Tennessee.

New York City, New York.

Orem, Utah.

Sacramento, California.

Salt Lake City, Utah.

Seattle, Washington.

Washington, D.C.

The mobile Giving Machines will visit these eight U.S. cities:



Atlanta, Georgia.

Birmingham, Alabama.

Charleston, South Carolina.

Charlotte, North Carolina.

Flagstaff, Arizona.

Gila Valley, Arizona.

St. Augustine, Florida.

Tucson, Arizona.

Visit LightTheWorld.org on Nov. 16 for location-specific dates and times.

In 2021, the Giving Machines campaign included five global charities. This year, that number will expand to 10:



African Girls Hope Foundation.

American Red Cross.

Church World Service.

International Development Enterprises.

Lifting Hands International.

Mentors International.

UNHCR.

UNICEF.

Water For People.

World Food Program.

The Giving Machines have raised $15 million since the initiative was launched in 2017. The Church of Jesus Christ covers all operational costs, so 100% of every donation goes to the charity chosen by a giver at the vending machine, according to the news release.

Those unable to visit a physical machine can participate online at LightTheWorld.org/give.

