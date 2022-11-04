The G League’s opening weekend will look quite different for Ryan Turell than it does for other players.

For one thing, the Motor City Cruise rookie will be walking to and from the arena. For another, he’ll be using a hot plate in his hotel room to prepare all his meals.

These unique circumstances don’t stem from rookie hazing or problems with money. Instead, they’re part of a carefully crafted plan aimed at helping the Orthodox Jewish player launch his professional career without sacrificing his faith.

“Turell does not drive, use his phone or cook during Shabbat,” The Forward reported. “The Cruise — which is affiliated with the Detroit Pistons — is trying to accommodate their new 6-foot-7 forward’s observance.”

Turell, who hopes to one day become the NBA’s first Orthodox Jewish player, does not object to playing basketball during the Sabbath, which stretches from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. But he does want to avoid other activities that are part of other players’ typical game-related routines.

For example, Turell will not travel on the Sabbath, a stance that poses a challenge for away games. The Cruise were willing to arrange a separate ride for him back to Detroit from Cleveland, according to The Forward, which will leave hours after his teammates depart.

“The Pistons/Cruise organization has been amazing in every aspect of not only respecting Ryan’s religious followings, but helping enable it in the most accommodating way,” said Brady Turell, Ryan’s father, to The Forward.

Although most if not all faith-related accommodations for Turell will be invisible to fans, his status as an Orthodox Jew will still be impossible to ignore on the court.

The former Yeshiva University standout will wear a yarmulke as part of his uniform; it’s visible in the NBA G League’s tweet about its opening night.

The G League is BACK and better than ever on Opening Night! With new players and new rules, it really is #AWholeDifferentLeague. Catch the action starting at 7 pm/et on https://t.co/fLGfbO13fw, and stream the @gleagueignite home opener against @okcblue on the NBA App at 10 pm/et pic.twitter.com/9yWxmTgt35 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 4, 2022

Turell has previously said that he’s hopeful similar accommodations will be made for him if he does one day make an NBA team. He hopes to be an inspiration to young Jewish players across the country.

“Being the first Orthodox Jew in the NBA would mean the world to me, and a dream come true, God willing. But, just as importantly, it would mean the world to others that never saw this as a possibility,” he told ESPN this spring.