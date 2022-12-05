Will the Supreme Court rule for a web designer who won’t work on same-sex weddings?

The Supreme Court on Monday is hearing arguments in its biggest religion-related case of the current term.

303 Creative v. Elenis features Lorie Smith, a Colorado web designer who, for religious reasons, does not want to build wedding websites for same-sex couples. She filed a lawsuit challenging her state’s anti-discrimination policy, arguing that it violated her free speech and religious freedom rights.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the free speech elements of her case and weigh whether Colorado’s efforts to protect the LGBTQ community have interfered with the free speech rights of business owners like Smith.

Legal experts agree that there is much at stake in the case, although they don’t agree on how it should turn out.

Smith’s supporters say a win for her would help all Americans, while others say such an outcome would weaken civil rights protections across the country, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s an overview of what happened during Monday’s oral arguments:

Questions for and comments from Kristen Waggoner, attorney for Lorie Smith

In her opening remarks, Waggoner argues that Colorado’s policy is forcing Smith to create and share speech that she does not agree with. If it’s allowed to stand, the state could force a Democratic speechwriter to work for a Republican lawmaker and a number of other harmful outcomes, she claims.

Justice Elena Kagan notes that she has two clerks in her office who are engaged and that she looked at their wedding websites as part of her preparation to hear 303 Creative. Not all websites are unique, she says, noting that some designers provide basic templates. Kagan wonders whether a website designer can refuse to provide that kind of basic template to same-sex couples. Waggoner says yes, since even basic wedding websites convey a message.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asks why a web designer would think of a wedding invitation or wedding website as their own speech. Isn’t a save-the-date card seen as coming from the couple?

Sotomayor follows up by asking about a limiting line. Can web designers also refuse to work with interracial couples or disabled couples? Waggoner responds that the case is not about refusing to work with a protected class of people, but about the messages being conveyed by wedding websites specifically.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett presents more hypothetical scenarios, questioning whether Smith would be willing to create a website for a heterosexual couple who wanted to share on their website that they met while married to other people and fell in love. Waggoner says she does not believe Smith would be willing to work on that website.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asks whether a business owner who sells special photos with Santa should be allowed to only offer that service to white children. Waggoner argues that the Santa photo likely does not represent speech in the same way that a wedding website represents speech.

Sotomayor again asks if there’s really a difference between refusing to work with same-sex couples on wedding websites and refusing to work with same-sex couples at all. Waggoner notes that the wedding context matters and that Smith has worked with LGBTQ clients on other projects before. It’s important to not conflate service and speech, Waggoner says.

Kagan questions whether the message really changes if you provide the exact same website to a heterosexual couple and a homosexual couple (only the names of the couple change.) Waggoner argues that the announcement of the wedding itself violates Smith’s free speech rights since she believe same-sex marriage is a false concept of marriage.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh reflects on how to draw a line within the wedding industry to determine what types of services count as speech. Waggoner says she wouldn’t be in front of the court representing a caterer, for example, but likely would represent a custom wedding cake designer.

This story will be updated.

