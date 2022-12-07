He’s scored 3 goals at the World Cup — and credits the Bible with his success

Bukayo Saka of England’s World Cup team has access to some of the best coaches and trainers in professional soccer. But these flashy resources aren’t what give him confidence on the field. Instead, it’s the Bible.

Saka, 21, explained his reliance on scriptures during a recent World Cup press conference. He told a reporter he’s been reading the Bible every night during the tournament, just as he does at home.

“For me, it’s really important to have the presence of God in me all the time, and it gives me more confidence that God’s plan is perfect so I can go on the pitch and know that God has my back,” he said.

Absolutely love this from the brilliant @BukayoSaka87. Reading his Bible everyday at the World Cup, keeping his eyes fixed on the Lord & maintaining the most amazing perspective under such pressure to perform on a football pitch pic.twitter.com/RH4FowIGbm — Gavin Calver (@GavCalver) December 6, 2022

Saka went on to explain that his religious routine has helped him quiet the anxiety that comes from competing in his first World Cup.

“The main thing for me is just keeping my faith, having faith in God so I don’t need to be nervous or worry about any outcomes. Obviously it’s my first World Cup. I can start worrying about different thing and different outcomes, but, instead, I just choose to put my faith in God,” he said.

Saka’s faith-based strategy appears to be paying off. He’s scored three goals in England’s first four matches and helped his team make it to the World Cup quarterfinals.

When he’s not competing in international tournaments, Saka plays for Arsenal Football Club in the Premier League. He was named Arsenal’s player of the season for 2021-21, according to the team’s website.

Saka often references his faith on social media, and his Instagram bio simply reads: “God’s child.” He attended a faith-based primary school in England and openly discusses his beliefs with his teammates and fans, according to The Guardian.

“Saka wears his faith on his sleeve. Until he moved with his family two years ago, to be closer to Arsenal’s training facilities, he attended the Pentecostal Kingsborough Centre in Uxbridge. On winning the young London player of the year award (in 2021), he tweeted ‘God’s Work,’” the article said.

Maka and his team next play on Sunday against France, the defending World Cup champions.

