A session for Latter-day Saint women will return to general conference again this April.

“We invite all women and young women (including those who turn 12 in 2022) to participate in a ‘Women’s Session of General Conference,’ which will be held the evening of Saturday, April 2,” the First Presidency announced in a letter issued Friday morning. “General sessions for all individuals, families and friends will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.”

The letter said a limited number of tickets to the 192nd Annual General Conference will be available, but did not yet announce how many people will be able to attend live in the Conference Center across the street from Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

“In-person attendance at the general conference sessions will be limited due to the extensive construction taking place on and around Temple Square,” the letter said. “However, a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada. Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.”

The five-year project to renovate and strengthen the Salt Lake Temple began its third year last month.

Last October’s semiannual general conference included the return of live performances by the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square and several hundred family members and guests of the speakers attended sessions in the cavernous Conference Center, which has a capacity of 20,000.

The previous three general conferences — April 2020, October 2020 and April 2021 — were conducted virtually by broadcast and streaming only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This April’s conference will also be streamed around the world.

Last July the church announced that the Saturday evening sessions, which previously alternated between a women’s session and a priesthood session for men, would become a general session for all church members.

Friday’s letter followed the First Presidency tradition of announcing each general conference, during which members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general authorities and general officers of the church will address a worldwide audience via television, radio, satellite and livestream.

The conference will be broadcast and streamed live in dozens of languages.