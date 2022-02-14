 clock menu more-arrow no yes
President Nelson urges people to show ‘lovingkindness’ to all in Valentine’s Day post

By Trent Toone
President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson.
President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Regardless of your relationship status, “find ways to emulate the Savior by showing ‘lovingkindness’ to everyone,” President Russell M. Nelson encouraged in a Valentine’s Day social media post Monday.

In his Instagram post, President Nelson reflected on the pain of losing his first wife, Dantzel, just two days before Valentine’s Day in 2005. His life was filled with joy again when he met and remarried Wendy Watson.

“Regardless of relationship status, there is one source to whom we can all turn to either enhance the love we feel for others or mend our hearts when they feel broken — the Savior Jesus Christ,” President Nelson wrote. “His ministry, his teachings, and his selfless sacrifice were all born out of his infinite love and tremendous care for each one of us.”

President Nelson encouraged Latter-day Saints to watch for the word, “lovingkindness” as they study the Old Testament this year and find ways to show it to others.

“Beyond chocolates or flowers, let’s give of our time, attention, and care to those who need it most,” wrote the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

