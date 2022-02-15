This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night.

Lots of recent research has shown that the country’s relationship with marriage is changing. Americans are getting married later, having fewer kids and generally rethinking what a healthy relationship looks like.

Amid all these shifts, religion’s role in family life is also in flux. Single people are now less likely to prioritize finding a partner of the same faith and families are less likely to build their social lives around a religious community.

“Couples are eschewing religious wedding ceremonies that connect them to existing traditions and communities, preferring instead celebrations that reflect their own personal tastes and preferences. The primacy of individual preferences also manifests itself in family life,” explains the American National Family Life Survey, which was released last week.

Although that survey did not focus on religion, it contained a number of fascinating faith-related gems. Here are a few additional data points that jumped out at me:

People of faith are more supportive of marriage than religious “nones”

More than one-third of religiously unaffiliated adults (36%) believe marriage is an outmoded institution. By comparison, people of faith are much more supportive, researchers noted.

Additionally, Christian singles are more interested in getting marriage in the future than nonreligious singles. “Only half (50%) of religiously unaffiliated singles report being interested in getting married someday, compared to two-thirds (66%) of Christian singles,” the survey reported.

Interfaith marriages are becoming much more common

Over the past 50 years, the likelihood of marrying someone who shares your religious affiliation has dropped substantially.

Today, around 6 in 10 married Americans are in a same-faith marriage. That figure used to hover around 80%, researchers noted.

Latter-day Saints still prioritize same-faith marriage

Even as interfaith marriage has become more common, some religious communities have continued to promote marrying within the faith.

Today, nearly 9 in 10 married members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints report that their spouse is also a Latter-day Saint. The rates of same-faith marriage among Catholics (65%) and Jews (59%) are also high, but Latter-day Saints take the cake.

Interfaith couples are generally less religiously active than others

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Americans who married a member of a different faith group than their own are less religiously active than Americans in same-faith relationships.

“Forty-four percent of Americans with a spouse who shares their religious affiliation attend services at least once a week. In contrast, 16% of Americans in interfaith marriages attend formal worships services weekly or more often,” the survey reported.

Term of the week: Cornerstone marriages

Cornerstone marriages are marriages that begin pretty early, when the people involved are between 20 and 24 years old. Researchers gave them that label because they serve as a foundation on which a young couple builds out the rest of their life, including their career path.

Capstone marriages, on the other hand, happen between older people once each partner has navigated educational and professional achievements on their own. These pairings are like the crown on top of an already full life.

I’ve been thinking about both cornerstone and capstone marriages and I read the Deseret News’ great coverage of some new research about marriage timing. I bet religious leaders are among those who are happy to hear that both types of partnerships can thrive in the long term.

