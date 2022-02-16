Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek will be among the international keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022, FamilySearch announced in a blog post Wednesday.

RootsTech is a free, three-day global family history conference that will be held entirely online March 3-5.

Who is Thaís Pacholek?

Pacholek is considered one of the leading telenovela (soap opera) stars in Brazil.

She was born in Curitiba, Brazil, and first began acting onstage at age 9.

Pacholek was elected Miss Curitiba in 2005.

She moved to Rio de Janeiro when she was 18 to continue acting.

She has starred in 15 live theater productions, three films, five television shows and eight telenovelas.

She is married to Bruno Belucci Pereira, who sings in the Brazilian sertanejo (country) duo Marcos & Belutti.

How Thaís Pacholek feels about family

Pacholek attributes much of her professional success to her family.

“My family made me feel secure, that this was the path I should take,” she said in the blogpost. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to venture to Rio de Janeiro. My family is my foundation; they were there for me. They guided me emotionally, as they still do to this day.”

The actress also values her family heritage.

“I really believe that we are what we are today because of all those stories that exist in our family tree, which we all belong to,” she said. “I believe that the strong woman that I am, the positive woman that I am, the optimistic woman that I am, the hardworking woman that I am — it’s all because of all these (family) stories.”

