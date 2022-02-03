President Nelson’s pandemic ministry

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

This week, The Wall Street Journal published a report explaining how the the COVID-19 pandemic is closing in on claiming 1 million American lives.

As the omicron variant continues to surge in some areas and other variants appear ready to emerge, it’s a good time to revisit the pandemic ministry of President Russell M. Nelson through this summary of 22 times he has lifted, comforted and counseled while providing leadership during the pandemic.

Related How President Nelson led the church through the pandemic

In a video issued two months ago that recalled previous messages for people to rivet their focus on Jesus Christ, he encouraged Latter-day Saints to offer acts of pure love “to the lonely, the worn down and the weary.”

“I invite you to make room in your heart for those around you who may be struggling to see the light of the Savior and to feel his love,” President Nelson said.

“We like to share the light of Jesus Christ when so many around us are burdened with fear and uncertainty,” he added, noting that Jesus “was born to cast out all fear and bring everlasting light and joy to all that follow him.”

My recent stories

BYU, other Latter-day Saint schools will require temple recommends for new Latter-day Saint hires (Jan. 27)

About the church

Groundbreakings announced for Lindon Utah, Farmington New Mexico Temples

‘Historic demand’ for Washington D.C. Temple open house leads to change in rededication date

How to attend the Washington D.C. Temple open house

While honoring the Mormon Battalion, Elder Christofferson calls for continued preservation of historic overland trails

What leaders and members are saying about the church’s new emotional resilience course

How this diverse Utah choir is using gospel music to make the world a better place

What I’m reading

Fun: An 8-year-old boy put his handwritten book on a shelf in his school’s library. It’s so good, it now has a yearslong waitlist.

Fascinating: See the new White House briefing room’s seating chart for reporters. Do you know who determines the chart and why?

Eric Weddle, a Latter-day Saint who retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, is making an unlikely encore with the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him to help them through a shortage of defensive backs in this year’s playoffs. They and he have played well enough that he finally beat Tom Brady and on Feb. 13 finally will play in his first Super Bowl. Our Doug Robinson caught up with him to talk about his family, his brief comeback and what’s next.

Who is the fastest player in the NFL? Here’s the data and some “high-speed” video.

Former Major League Baseball player Doug Glanville regularly says and writes things that make me think more deeply about issues inside and outside the sport. In this piece, thoughtfully as ever, he talks about the powerlessness he felt when he competed against players who cheated.

In the past week I’ve finished two books, David McCloskey’s “Damascus Station,” which Gen. David Petraeus called “the best spy novel I’ve ever read,” and the debut detective novel by Joseph Schneider, “One Day You’ll Burn,” which I found while trying to find more books by Steve Hamilton, whose murder mysteries I’ve enjoyed. Warnings: Both are intense, and they aren’t as clean as I’d prefer. I welcome your recommendations!

My next book will be “Running Into the Wind,” by Bronco Mendenhall, Paul Gustavson and Alyson Von Feldt.