 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

See what is happening as the Salt Lake Temple renovation enters its third year

By Trent Toone
Large cranes erected next to the Salt Lake Temple lift new trusses as part of the renovation in June 2021.
Large cranes erected next to the Salt Lake Temple lift new trusses as part of the renovation in June 2021. Work continues in 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The beginning of 2022 marks the start of the third year of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project.

The latest monthly update features a video describing the operation of cranes and images of work on the Church Office Building plaza, the demolition of the North Visitors’ Center and excavation around the temple.

The video and photos were provided Thursday in a news release by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Operating the tower cranes

Two tower cranes on the north and south sides of the Salt Lake Temple have been fixtures on Temple Square during the past two years. They are used for various purposes, such as removing stones from the walls and towers and lifting materials for workers around the site.

An additional crane with greater lifting capacity was used to lift the new roof trusses. This video provides insight into the experiences of the crane operators.

Church Office Building plaza

Outside the Church Office Building in the plaza, workers are waterproofing the repaired concrete surface and installing large styrofoam blocks under the landscaped areas. These blocks will help reduce the load on the existing concrete deck. When completed near the end of this year, the plaza will feature flags from various nations around the world and new landscaping.

A hydro blaster, or “concrete lawnmower,” removes damaged concrete to a depth of 2 to 2.5 inches from the Church Office Building plaza.
A hydro blaster, or “concrete lawnmower,” removes damaged concrete to a depth of 2 to 2.5 inches from the Church Office Building plaza on Temple Square, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A hydro blaster machine, known as the “concrete lawnmower,” removes the damaged concrete to a depth of about 2 to 2.5 inches at the plaza top deck. The blaster shoots an oscillating, high-pressured water stream through a tiny nozzle that removes the damaged concrete (seen in front of the machine).

This “broom” machine removes the concrete. It uses a large rotating brush that cleans debris from the concrete surface so that it can be repaired with new concrete.

A large rotating brush attached to the “broom” machine cleans debris from the surface of the Church Office Building plaza.
A large rotating brush attached to the “broom” machine cleans debris from the surface of the Church Office Building plaza so that it can be repaired with new concrete, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The surface will be filled with soil and tamped down to provide a stable and even surface for future pavement.

A crew member fills the surface of the Church Office Building plaza with soil and tamps it down.
A crew member fills the surface of the Church Office Building plaza with soil and tamps it down to ensure an even surface for the pavement, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

View from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building

The photo displays a view of the work on the Church Office Building plaza from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The white blocks are the styrofoam being placed to reduce the load of the soil on the concrete deck.

White styrofoam blocks used to reduce the weight of the soil on the concrete deck of the Church Office Building plaza.
White styrofoam blocks used to reduce the weight of the soil on the concrete deck of the Church Office Building plaza are visible from the east side of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Excavation continues

While excavation on the north side of the temple nears completion, excavation on other sides of the temple will continue as workers prepare for further stabilization work. This picture shows the front of the east towers of the temple. The excavation is in preparation for a concrete pad. The stable surface will support the heavy equipment used in the jack and bore process.

Renovation crews excavate in front of the east towers of the Salt Lake Temple in preparation for a concrete pad.
Renovation crews excavate in front of the east towers of the Salt Lake Temple in preparation for a concrete pad that will support equipment necessary in the jack and bore process, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North Visitors’ Center demolition

Demolition of the North Visitors’ Center, which started in November, is nearly complete. Some work remains, such as removing the basement walls and sorting rubble for recycling purposes.

This is what remains of the North Visitors’ Center after its demolition during the Temple Square renovation project.
This is what remains of the North Visitors’ Center after its demolition during the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A second large concrete pour was completed two weeks ago in the area shown in the next photo. It created the lower foundation for the temple’s new three-level north addition.

In the next photo, workers are preparing the extensive steel reinforcement needed for the concrete pour.

Workers prepare for a large concrete pour to create the foundation for the temple’s new three-level north addition.
Workers prepare for a large concrete pour to create the foundation for the temple’s new three-level north addition, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

These red sensors monitor temperature before and after the pour to ensure proper curing and strengthening of the concrete.

Red sensors track the temperature before and after a concrete pour.
Red sensors track the temperature before and after a concrete pour at the Temple Square renovation project to make sure it strengthens and cures properly, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Here is a view of the area where the second large concrete pour was recently completed.

The area where the second large concrete pour was completed as part of the Temple Square renovation project.
The area where the second large concrete pour was completed as part of the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Learn more about the Salt Lake Temple renovation by visiting templesquare.org or ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Next Up In Faith

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘The Masked Singer’ judges walked off the show after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked in upcoming Season 7

By Herb Scribner

U.S. military raid kills an IS leader. Here’s what we know so far

By Herb Scribner

This Idaho library has a waitlist for a story an 8-year-old hid on a shelf

By Herb Scribner

The difference in hospitalization for unvaccinated and vaccinated for the omicron variant

By Herb Scribner

One month in, how is Grace McCallum doing at Utah?

By Trent Wood

Analysis: Jazz mercifully end five-game skid with win over the Nuggets

By Sarah Todd