The beginning of 2022 marks the start of the third year of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project.

The latest monthly update features a video describing the operation of cranes and images of work on the Church Office Building plaza, the demolition of the North Visitors’ Center and excavation around the temple.

The video and photos were provided Thursday in a news release by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Operating the tower cranes

Two tower cranes on the north and south sides of the Salt Lake Temple have been fixtures on Temple Square during the past two years. They are used for various purposes, such as removing stones from the walls and towers and lifting materials for workers around the site.

An additional crane with greater lifting capacity was used to lift the new roof trusses. This video provides insight into the experiences of the crane operators.

Church Office Building plaza

Outside the Church Office Building in the plaza, workers are waterproofing the repaired concrete surface and installing large styrofoam blocks under the landscaped areas. These blocks will help reduce the load on the existing concrete deck. When completed near the end of this year, the plaza will feature flags from various nations around the world and new landscaping.

A hydro blaster machine, known as the “concrete lawnmower,” removes the damaged concrete to a depth of about 2 to 2.5 inches at the plaza top deck. The blaster shoots an oscillating, high-pressured water stream through a tiny nozzle that removes the damaged concrete (seen in front of the machine).

This “broom” machine removes the concrete. It uses a large rotating brush that cleans debris from the concrete surface so that it can be repaired with new concrete.

The surface will be filled with soil and tamped down to provide a stable and even surface for future pavement.

View from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building

The photo displays a view of the work on the Church Office Building plaza from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The white blocks are the styrofoam being placed to reduce the load of the soil on the concrete deck.

Excavation continues

While excavation on the north side of the temple nears completion, excavation on other sides of the temple will continue as workers prepare for further stabilization work. This picture shows the front of the east towers of the temple. The excavation is in preparation for a concrete pad. The stable surface will support the heavy equipment used in the jack and bore process.

North Visitors’ Center demolition

Demolition of the North Visitors’ Center, which started in November, is nearly complete. Some work remains, such as removing the basement walls and sorting rubble for recycling purposes.

A second large concrete pour was completed two weeks ago in the area shown in the next photo. It created the lower foundation for the temple’s new three-level north addition.

In the next photo, workers are preparing the extensive steel reinforcement needed for the concrete pour.

These red sensors monitor temperature before and after the pour to ensure proper curing and strengthening of the concrete.

Here is a view of the area where the second large concrete pour was recently completed.

Learn more about the Salt Lake Temple renovation by visiting templesquare.org or ChurchofJesusChrist.org.